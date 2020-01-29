Nectar (NEC) Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nectar has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and $3,937.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nectar coin can now be bought for about $0.0724 or 0.00000773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $7.50, $24.43 and $24.68.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00048697 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00069768 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,430.60 or 1.00661038 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00039205 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $33.94, $50.98, $5.60, $24.43, $32.15, $10.39, $13.77, $7.50, $24.68, $20.33 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

