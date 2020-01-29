Neblio (NEBL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $302,686.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Neblio has a market cap of $7.69 million and $302,686.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00005360 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Binance. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00021969 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009530 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019596 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,974,496 coins and its circulating supply is 15,355,775 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

