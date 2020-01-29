Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.62

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.62 and traded as high as $10.66. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 94,962 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $237.70 million, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 48,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter worth $3,885,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 213,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 169,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

