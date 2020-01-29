National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the December 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWLI. ValuEngine raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NWLI traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.81. 5,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,791. National Western Life Group has a one year low of $241.81 and a one year high of $314.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.44 and a 200 day moving average of $268.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.91.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $173.17 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

