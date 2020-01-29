National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.69. National Retail Properties posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.49. 730,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,300. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.87%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 100.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,008,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,285,000 after buying an additional 1,008,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,280,000 after purchasing an additional 438,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 58.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,213,000 after purchasing an additional 310,189 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 28.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,207,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,988,000 after purchasing an additional 265,308 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 10.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,155,000 after purchasing an additional 172,860 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

