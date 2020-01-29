National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 9.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $85.38 on Wednesday. National Health Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $86.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.92. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.25.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $81.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.64%.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

