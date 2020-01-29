National Bank Financial Weighs in on MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:MDA)

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd. (TSE:MDA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter.

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates (TSE:MDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.53) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$636.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$621.96 million.

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates has a 1 year low of C$61.80 and a 1 year high of C$71.00.

