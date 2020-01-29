National Bank Financial Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$27.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on H. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hydro One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CSFB cut Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.68.

Shares of TSE:H traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$20.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion and a PE ratio of -115.37.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

