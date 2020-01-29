National Bank Financial Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$27.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on H. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hydro One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CSFB cut Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.68.
Shares of TSE:H traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$20.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion and a PE ratio of -115.37.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
