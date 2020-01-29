Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Naked Brand Group stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. 519,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,461. Naked Brand Group has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 859,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Naked Brand Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Naked Brand Group Company Profile

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

