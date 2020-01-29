Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Naked Brand Group stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. 519,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,461. Naked Brand Group has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 859,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Naked Brand Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

