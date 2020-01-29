Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.25). Mustang Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 57.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $161.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.29. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

