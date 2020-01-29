Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Short Interest Update

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 411.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COOP. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

