Motorcycle (ASX:MTO) Shares Down 2%

Motorcycle HLDG (ASX:MTO)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.99 ($1.41) and last traded at A$2.00 ($1.42), approximately 15,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.04 ($1.45).

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.08. The stock has a market cap of $123.41 million and a P/E ratio of 14.81.

About Motorcycle (ASX:MTO)

MotorCycle Holdings Limited operates as a motorcycle dealer in Australia. It operates in two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, and accessories and parts; and finance, insurance, and warranty activities, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

