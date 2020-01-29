Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 780 ($10.26) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 738.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 630.15. The company has a market cap of $388.12 million and a P/E ratio of 30.35. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 532 ($7.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 825 ($10.85).

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 736 ($9.68) per share, with a total value of £309.12 ($406.63). Also, insider Ben Thompson purchased 46 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 635 ($8.35) per share, for a total transaction of £292.10 ($384.24). Over the last three months, insiders bought 791 shares of company stock worth $544,657.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

