Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Morgan Stanley has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley has a payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Shares of MS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 418,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,658. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

