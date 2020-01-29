Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 37,338 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,338 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land Trust makes up 1.9% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Texas Pacific Land Trust worth $18,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $622.78 per share, for a total transaction of $308,898.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,417 shares of company stock worth $1,740,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $745.00. 377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $766.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $689.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.35. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $565.10 and a 1 year high of $915.66.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%. The firm had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $937.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

