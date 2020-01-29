Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,580 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTN. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

NYSE:RTN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.46. 536,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,855. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $164.70 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.07 and a 200 day moving average of $203.96. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.