Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,179 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,853 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after acquiring an additional 331,018 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,772,000 after acquiring an additional 233,962 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,808,000 after acquiring an additional 224,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11,441.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 191,419 shares in the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,271. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.01. The company has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.