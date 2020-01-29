Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.53. 211,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.73. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $221.47 and a 52-week high of $283.69. The company has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.90.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 11,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,196,388.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,475,937.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,954 shares of company stock valued at $33,953,362 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

