Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 115,642 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises about 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 17.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 50.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 194.3% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 140,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 92,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.01. 9,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,500. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

