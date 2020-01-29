Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,757. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.53 and its 200 day moving average is $211.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $160.79 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

