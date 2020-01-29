Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 29.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:WRE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.90. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.