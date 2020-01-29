Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 490 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.18.

PNC stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,956. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.21 and its 200-day moving average is $145.00.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other news, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $19,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,397,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

