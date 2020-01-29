Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.71. The stock had a trading volume of 322,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,040. The firm has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.12. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $84.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

