Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 714.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 88,537 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $64.56. 983,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,141,061. The company has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

