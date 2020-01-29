Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $11.40 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,791 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,456 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,464,000 after purchasing an additional 96,610 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,041,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,050,000 after purchasing an additional 82,480 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $310.67. The stock had a trading volume of 141,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $205.75 and a one year high of $314.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

