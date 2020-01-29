Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $17,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87,250 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $29,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,136,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,498,557,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,780,504 shares of company stock valued at $219,697,912 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.