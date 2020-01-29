Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $1,300,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,669.8% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 19,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BosValen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $3,055,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.82.

Shares of NOW traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.86. 190,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,194. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $184.01 and a 1-year high of $318.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.49 and a 200-day moving average of $271.84. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,732.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.33.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.