Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in Citigroup by 6.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,281,000 after buying an additional 251,927 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 132.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.49. The company had a trading volume of 234,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,189,643. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.