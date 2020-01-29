Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 44,714 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,714 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 192,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.83. The stock had a trading volume of 638,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,759,094. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.71 and its 200-day moving average is $156.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

