Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 16,070 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,070 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LHX traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.20. 22,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,848. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.27. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $148.30 and a 12-month high of $224.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

