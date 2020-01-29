Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 295.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 9.8% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Linde by 22.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.33. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $159.08 and a fifty-two week high of $214.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. On average, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.