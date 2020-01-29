Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases 1,211 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,384 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 58.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,751. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $237.27 and a 1-year high of $355.69. The company has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.03.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

