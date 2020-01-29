Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $3.02 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.38. 64,319,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,485,936. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 244.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.21.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.