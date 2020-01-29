Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Cuts Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. SYSCO makes up about 1.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $16,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.63. The stock had a trading volume of 20,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day moving average is $78.43. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,150,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $10,634,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Bank of America upped their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

