Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

MNST stock opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $68.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Monster Beverage by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

