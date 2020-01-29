Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.