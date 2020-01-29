Monarch Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges (MT)

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. Monarch has a total market capitalization of $69,098.00 and $50,803.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monarch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last week, Monarch has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monarch alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.15 or 0.03100414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029713 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monarch Token Profile

Monarch’s launch date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,733,709 tokens. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken . Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom . The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com

Monarch Token Trading

Monarch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monarch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monarch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monarch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.