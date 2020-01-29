Monarch Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.6% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Natixis purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,466,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,873 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,551 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,221,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

PFE opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

