MonaCoin Achieves Market Cap of $79.25 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00012908 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Fisco, Bitbank and QBTC. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $79.25 million and $2.73 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,332.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.48 or 0.01889503 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.47 or 0.04105670 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00650262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00123182 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00724439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009702 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028956 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00607597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Zaif, Bittrex, Livecoin, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, Bitbank, QBTC and Fisco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

