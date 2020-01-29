Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,900 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the December 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:MOD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,706. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $378.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOD. Dougherty & Co lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli acquired 5,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $33,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 87,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

