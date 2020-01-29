Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,990,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the December 31st total of 14,620,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,641,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90. Moderna has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 652.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.