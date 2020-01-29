Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINI opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96. Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MINI shares. TheStreet upgraded Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.