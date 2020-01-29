MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.14-1.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $495-545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $496.07 million.MKS Instruments also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.14-$1.49 EPS.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $2.51 on Wednesday, reaching $110.92. 856,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.47. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $70.47 and a 52 week high of $119.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.00.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.75.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

