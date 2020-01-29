Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Has $83.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 152.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007,560 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned approximately 2.20% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $83,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,337,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,061,000 after purchasing an additional 805,662 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,355.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,881,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,061 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,601,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 306,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,359,000 after acquiring an additional 88,296 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2,733.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 301,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 291,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average is $58.06. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $65.41.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

