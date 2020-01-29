Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,003,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910,925 shares during the quarter. Opko Health comprises about 0.2% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in Opko Health were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,789,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,467,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after acquiring an additional 812,237 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Opko Health by 4,068.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 444,396 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 35.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 681,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 179,782 shares in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Opko Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,599.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,697,262 shares of company stock worth $2,543,729. Corporate insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Opko Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OPK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.