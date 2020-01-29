Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.60, approximately 4,069,922 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 1,978,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

MGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,037.02% and a negative return on equity of 113.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

