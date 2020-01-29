Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on NERV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Minerva Neurosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Shares of NERV opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $41,364.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,519 shares of company stock valued at $88,885 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 774.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

