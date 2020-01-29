Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Middlefield Banc’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also given Middlefield Banc an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBCN. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 90.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 14,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008. The firm has a market cap of $163.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

