Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.66

Midas Gold Corp (TSE:MAX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.56. Midas Gold shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 138,647 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $156.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33.

Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Midas Gold Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

