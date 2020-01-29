MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

MSTR traded up $12.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,036. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.46. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $158.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

